South Africa will be represented by Thuso Mbedu, John Kani and Kagiso Lediga in Disney’s 'Mufasa: The Lion King’. The first trailer of the star-studded cast of 'Mufasa: The Lion King' was released on Monday. The story will be told through the lens of Simba, Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen), while John Kani will reprise his role as Rafiki with Kagiso Lediga voicing a young version of the mandrill.

US-based actress Thuso Mbedu has been very successful in her transition to international shores, starring in top productions such as ‘The Woman King’. Top composer Lebo M will feature new songs in the film with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the producer has a history working with the production on the ‘Lion King’ music. Blue Ivy Carter has been cast as Kiara in 'Mufasa: The Lion King'. The 12-year-old star will voice the daughter of her real life mother Beyonce's character Nala in the highly anticipated Disney prequel revealing how Mufasa (Aaron Pierre) became King of the Pride Lands.

In terms of the upcoming movie's plot, Director Barry Jenkins has revealed that it "exists in parallel timelines" by focusing on Musafa in the past, and Kiara in the present day, in a similar vein to 1998 direct to video animated sequel 'The Lion King II: Simba's Pride'. However, he teased: "There's some stuff from the canon that is very much referenced or alluded to, but it’s its own thing." 'Mufasa: The Lion King' will hit the big screen on December 20, 2024.