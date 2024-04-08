Bonang Matheba, Miss SA Natasha Joubert, Thembi Seete to appear in L’Oréal Paris' first local Walk Your Worth fashion show

Matheba and the first L’Oréal Paris spokesperson for sub-Saharan Africa, Thuso Mbedu, walked in the Paris Fashion Week show. As a celebration of women's empowerment, L'Oréal Paris aims to pay homage to the strength and resilience of women worldwide. Walk Your Worth comes shortly after the launch of Talk Your Worth, the locally produced L’Oréal Paris podcast aimed at cultivating meaningful conversations around self-worth, self-empowerment, and self-acceptance.

L’Oréal Paris has partnered with Biji La Maison de Couture for Walk Your Worth, where the latter will be curating unique designs for this collaboration. “I have had the privilege of doing what I love for the last three decades and am delighted to be collaborating with L’Oréal Paris and SA Fashion Week to bring Walk Your Worth to life”, says Biji Gibbs. “Each garment seeks to enhance the beauty of those wearing it, and I look forward to seeing all our models walk their worth on the runway this April.”

“As a feminine and feminist brand, we continue to champion women’s empowerment, and are thrilled to have women of this calibre grace the L’Oréal Paris runway”, says Ayanda Mackay, Marketing Manager for L'Oréal Paris. “We look forward to this being one of many highlights on our continent that speak to L’Oréal’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.” In March, L'Oréal Paris South Africa announced its partnership with South African Fashion Week as the official makeup and beauty sponsor for the upcoming April and October editions of the renowned SA Fashion Week.