Miss SA Natasha Joubert supports local designers as she lives her best life in Paris

Reigning Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert is living her best life in Paris.
The South African beauty is visiting the French capital as a guest of honour for the pageant's beauty sponsor, L’Oréal.
"It's such a privilege to be in this wonderful city that is the very epicentre of fashion. It's why I'm so thrilled to be here for Paris Fashion Week as a guest at an event that is dedicated to empowering women to embrace their worth and showcase their beauty inside and out,” Joubert said.
Over the past few days, Joubert has been attending lunches and dinners, always looking effortlessly stylish wearing outfits by local designers.
She has been taking to social media to show off all her outfits as she hops from one event to the other.
On her first night in the French capital, she wore a shimmering multi-coloured two-piece, and a crop top with a mini skirt by local designer, Salomie du Plooy.
Showing off her outfit in a series of images she writes: “Keep calm, we're just casually at Paris Fashion Week with @lorealparis!💜🇫🇷 Dinner in Paris.✨” on Instagram.
On her second day, she took to TikTok to share a snippet of her getting ready for dinner, while wearing a gorgeous white body-hugging short dress, featuring a big white flower over the front of the dress. The dress is by South African designer Doll House Emporium.
Captioned: “Night two in Paris! Dressed up just for dinner and I'm living for it!😭🫶🏼🥰🫠✨ How beautiful is this dress!🤍🤍🤍 Dress: Doll House Emporium,” shows off the outfit.
@natasha_joubert Night two in Paris! Dressed up just for dinner and I'm living for it!😭![CDATA[]]>🫶![CDATA[]]>🏼![CDATA[]]>🥰![CDATA[]]>🫠✨ How beautiful is this dress!🤍![CDATA[]]>🤍![CDATA[]]>🤍 Dress: Doll House Emporium #LorealParis #LorealPFW #WorthIt #WalkYourWorth #Paris ♬ original sound - Natasha Joubert
On Saturday afternoon she met up with South African media personality Bonang Matheba during a lunch.
Joubert once again supported local by wearing a flowing black and white cut-out dress by designer Elrico Bellingan.