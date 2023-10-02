Miss SA Natasha Joubert supports local designers as she lives her best life in Paris

The South African beauty is visiting the French capital as a guest of honour for the pageant's beauty sponsor, L’Oréal .

"It's such a privilege to be in this wonderful city that is the very epicentre of fashion. It's why I'm so thrilled to be here for Paris Fashion Week as a guest at an event that is dedicated to empowering women to embrace their worth and showcase their beauty inside and out,” Joubert said.

Over the past few days, Joubert has been attending lunches and dinners, always looking effortlessly stylish wearing outfits by local designers.

She has been taking to social media to show off all her outfits as she hops from one event to the other.