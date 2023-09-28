Thuso Mbedu to make her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

South African exports are securing their seats on international platforms and we love to see it. With the fashion week season in full swing, Mzansi’s golden girl Thuso Mbedu will be showcasing her modelling skills at Paris Fashion Week.

Mbedu will make her runway debut by participating in the prestigious Le Défilé runway show hosted by L’Oréal Paris. The ambassador and spokesperson for sub-Saharan Africa will walk the runway on October 1, joined by the brand’s global spokespersons such as Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, as well as guest participant, Bonang Matheba. Burkhard Pieroth, the president of sub-Saharan Africa for L’Oréal Paris, expressed his excitement about L’Oréal Paris sub-Saharan’s inaugural participation in this prestigious event.

He said: “We are honoured to have Thuso Mbedu representing L’Oréal Paris sub-Saharan Africa on the global stage of fashion. “Her presence on the runway highlights the diversity and beauty of our nation, and we are proud to continue the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.” Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Joubert will also be one of the guests.

The reigning beauty queen is ecstatic to be part of the international, prestigious event. “It’s such a privilege to be in this wonderful city that is the epicentre of fashion. It’s why I’m so thrilled to be here for Paris Fashion Week as a guest at an event that is dedicated to empowering women to embrace their worth and showcase their beauty inside and out. “How lucky am I that L’Oréal Paris, the Miss SA official make-up, skin and hair care sponsor, invited me to be a part of this most prestigious of all the global Fashion Weeks,” she said.