Hometown glory for fan favourite as Natasha Joubert is crowned Miss SA in Pretoria

It’s true when they say winners never quit and that’s what the newly crowned Miss SA stands for. Natasha Joubert never gave up her dream of becoming Miss SA. She chased it until it became a reality. Joubert was crowned Miss South Africa 2023 on Sunday, August 13, at an event in her hometown in Pretoria.

Joubert (26), who was participating in the competition for the second time, stood a better chance of winning the crown. She won three challenges on “Crown Chasers”, thus making her an even stronger contender. She went head-to-head with Nande Mabala and Bryoni Govender as the top three finalists. Govender and her made it to the top two and when host Bonang Matheba announced her as the winner, Joubert was over the moon. During her acceptance speech, the BCom Marketing Management graduate said she was grateful to be the first to wear the new Mowana crown.

“I am incredibly honoured and humbled to be crowned Miss South Africa 2023. As I step into this new role, I am filled with a sense of responsibility to make a positive difference in the world around me. “I believe that success is not just about personal accomplishments but about the opportunities we have to give back and uplift those around us. “I will strive to be a source of inspiration and support for others, just as I have been supported on my journey now and before.

“This moment is the epitome of a full circle moment for me. A dream that started 11 years ago - and which, three years ago, did come to fruition after proudly representing my country on an international stage at Miss Universe South Africa - has today become a reality. “It took a lot of hard work, grit, self-confidence and support to keep my dream alive and keep on believing in the beauty of second chances. It is a journey that I will forever be grateful for, which moulded and shaped me into the woman I am today.” There are many benefits of being Miss SA, such as living in a luxurious apartment, driving a posh car, a trip to Paris sponsored by L’Oreal and R1 million in cash.

However, the title does come with responsibilities. You must use the platform to help improve the community and advocate for what you believe in. “I pledge to use this platform to advocate for the causes close to my heart and to be a source of inspiration to others. Entrepreneurship lies at the heart of innovation and economic growth. “It is the driving force that propels nations forward, creating jobs, nurturing creativity, and fostering a spirit of resilience.

“I will also commit to cultivating an environment where entrepreneurial spirits can thrive. It pains me to know that more than half of South Africa's youth lack the financial means to pursue their dreams. “I was fortunate to receive a bursary that enabled me to continue my education, and I have been proactive in giving back. Not waiting for a crown on my head, I've been working to make a difference,” said Joubert. Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, congratulated Joubert and all the other finalists.