The Miss SA organisation unveils a new crown, Mowana

It’s the end of the road for the Buhle crown as the Miss South Africa organisation unveils a new crown, Mowana. Designed by Ursula Pule, creative director and co-founder of Nungu Diamonds, Mowana is also known as the Tree of Life.

This crown will be first worn by the woman who will win Miss South Africa 2023 at the glittering event taking place at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on Sunday, August 13. Pule, a leading jewellery designer, was inspired by the baobab for the design of Mowana, which is made of over 800 stones, including diamonds, gemstones and cubic zirconia. “My inspiration came from a safari we took in Musina in 2019, from the magnificent baobab tree, also known as the Tree of Life. As you drive into Limpopo, you see these exquisite trees – unlike any other trees that represent our African heritage.

"The following morning at a game drive, I saw the sun rising behind a baobab and was mesmerised. That was my inspiration, and I have carried that vision with me all these years. "When it was time to design the crown, I thought there was nothing better to represent our country and our company, Nungu Diamonds," she said. Pule said it was important for her to add the baobab to the crown, because both the tree and women are symbols of strength and resilience.

She also used the African sunrise as a metaphor to symbolise the rise of Miss South Africa at the start of her reign, signifying the beginning of her new life as our queen. South Africans love it and are already predicting their new queen fit for the crown. “It’s giving African Savannah. I can imagine the lions resting underneath that big baobab tree and other wild animals grazing in the nearby colourful fields. Well done, Miss SA,” said bongjy_the_designer.