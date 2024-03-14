L’Oréal Paris has poured cold water over rumours that a new spokesperson for sub-Saharan Africa in the form of media personality Bonang Matheba could be announced. According to a media report, Matheba was set to replace ‘The Woman King’ actress Thuso Mbedu as the sub-Saharan Africa ambassador. She was named in the role in May last year.

“The brand hereby affirms that actress Thuso Mbedu remains the official sub-Saharan Africa spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris since the partnership was announced last year,” said the brand in a statement. Mbedu was announced as the brand ambassador in May 2023 to bring her unique perspective to local advertising campaigns, product launches, and public appearances. “As a brand that caters to all women, L’Oréal Paris continues to build relationships with women of influence,” continued the statement.

L’Oréal Paris has been building a stronger relationship with Matheba. In February, Queen B as she is affectionately known, was seen slaying at the launch of L’Oreal Paris’ groundbreaking podcast ‘Talk Your Worth’ with Leanne Manas, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, Anlia Etzebeth and Thembi Seete. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) In October last year, Matheba stunned the runway at L'Oréal Paris Le Défilé Runway Show during Paris Fashion Week, along with Mbedu and international stars such as Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner and Helen Mirren.

One has to wonder if Matheba will pop up at the "Walk Your Worth" runway show during South African Fashion Week. L’Oréal Paris is the official make-up and beauty sponsor for the upcoming April and October editions of South African Fashion Week. “L’Oréal Paris looks forward to continuing building partnerships with local influencers and influential women, and maintaining the established relationships that it currently has,” they further added.