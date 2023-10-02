WATCH: Thuso Mbedu and Bonang Matheba take on Paris Fashion Week

It’s Paris Fashion Week and all eyes are on Mzansi celebs.
This past weekend, Bonang Matheba and Thuso Mbedu stole the show at Paris Fashion Week, where they participated in the prestigious Le Défilé runway show hosted by L’Oréal Paris.
But first, before the fashion show, they both attended the L’Oréal Paris family dinner on Saturday, September 30.
Mbedu, the brand’s ambassador and spokesperson for sub-Saharan Africa, wore a sleeveless black dress by Willet Designs Couture, paired with Steve Madden shoes and a handbag, and completed the look with Lovisa jewellery.
Matheba, on the other hand, was styled by international celebrity stylist, Yorhann Emmanuel Alexander, who has styled the likes of Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé.
She wore a black stomach-out maxi dress and a coat. And for the runway on Sunday, they pulled all stops.
Mbedu wore a gold Le Défilé two-piece, while the award-winning media personality rocked a silver number.
They both looked gorgeous. And what’s nice about their runway moment was that they brought out their respective personalities.
Mbedu was smiling for the crowd while Matheba blew kisses.
BONANG!! 🇫🇷🤌🏾❤️ what a moment. What a life! @lorealparisfr #LeDefile pic.twitter.com/UzsYWxjjyU— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) October 1, 2023
Their fans were happy to see them winning, especially Mbedu’s, since this was her first time walking on the runway and she did it at Paris Fashion Week. Talk about levels.
Thuso Mbedu walking the runway for L’Oréal Paris #LeDefileLOreal Show in Paris. 🇿🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/qKzSNDHzdx— Kabelo Legodi (@Kabelo_LJ) October 1, 2023
“Appreciation post for the girls who made SA proud yesterday in Paris, Bonang Matheba and Thuso Mbedu,” posted @Jozitube.
Another X user @Buhlebonga, said: “Thuso Mbedu is such a star!!!”
Speaking of stars, the multi-award-winning actress stars in a new Netflix series, “Castlevania Nocturne”, as Annette.