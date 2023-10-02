WATCH: Thuso Mbedu and Bonang Matheba take on Paris Fashion Week

This past weekend, Bonang Matheba and Thuso Mbedu stole the show at Paris Fashion Week, where they participated in the prestigious Le Défilé runway show hosted by L’Oréal Paris.

It’s Paris Fashion Week and all eyes are on Mzansi celebs.

But first, before the fashion show, they both attended the L’Oréal Paris family dinner on Saturday, September 30.

Mbedu, the brand’s ambassador and spokesperson for sub-Saharan Africa, wore a sleeveless black dress by Willet Designs Couture, paired with Steve Madden shoes and a handbag, and completed the look with Lovisa jewellery.

Matheba, on the other hand, was styled by international celebrity stylist, Yorhann Emmanuel Alexander, who has styled the likes of Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé.