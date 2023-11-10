Adekunle Gold looking forward to performing in South Africa for the first time

Nigerian singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold for the first time will be performing in South Africa at this year's Friends of Amstel music experience taking place this weekend. Gold has become a global household name thanks to his popular debut solo single, ‘Sade’, which launched in 2014. He is known for hits ‘Sinner’, ‘It is what it is’ and ‘Okay’.

Gold shared with IOL Entertainment that he is looking forward to his performance in the country, especially since it will be his first time. “I look forward to performing, seeing the crowd for the first time, seeing how they react to my music in South Africa. They really love my music and I've never performed here. So it's a dream to perform to people tomorrow,” said Gold. Fans can be sure to expect Gold to perform all his top-charting music at the live experience.

“I enjoy being on stage. I enjoy being in different cities and meeting people. I'm playing for people that love my music. There's no better feeling than that.” His fifth studio album ‘Tequila Ever After’ was released in July this year. He began creating the album last year while on his ‘Catch Me If You Can’ tour. “I drank tequila and I thought in April, you know what this is a life changing experience for me. Let me talk about tequila and that’s how I came up with ‘Tequila Ever After’.

“I was in the studio back to back, working with producers Pharell Williams, Nile Rodgers Coco Jones, Ami Faku. “I made over 60 songs, that we later compressed to 18. So it was an incredible process.” For this album, Gold just wants people to enjoy life with good music. “The album is less heartfelt and conversational. It's enjoyable.”