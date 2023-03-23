Davido announces his return with new album ‘Timeless’

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Davido has announced that he was returning to the music scene, with the announcement of his long-awaited fourth studio album. On Tuesday, the award-winning musician and producer announced on his social media platforms that on March 31, “Timeless”, would be released.

In his caption, he began by quoting scripture, Ecclesiastes 3:4: "There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal. "A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak and A time for Silence." The post, also marked Davido breaking his social media silence, which came after the untimely passing of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, last year.

The famed musician broke the hiatus briefly when he performed at the 2022 Fifa World Cup final performance in Qatar. Davido thanked his fans and supporters for all the love and support that they had shown him during his time away, letting them know he saw all they did for him. “Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all.