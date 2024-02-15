Nigeria’s Ayra Starr's Joburg and Cape Town shows canned after being denied visa

Nigerian sensation Ayra Starr’s scheduled performances at the In The City events in Joburg and Cape Town have been cancelled after the 21-year-old’s visa application was denied by the authorities in Mzansi. In a statement, Steyn Management and In The City event organisers, said the performances of the Grammy-nominated artist which had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday, February 16 and 17, were now cancelled.

“We regret to announce the cancellation of both 'In the City Ayra Starr' shows scheduled to take place in Joburg and Cape Town, South Africa on 16 and 17 February 2024. “Regrettably, as has happened numerous times with other artists from West Africa - through no fault of their own, visas were denied,” said Managing Director Dale De Ruig. We regret to announce the cancellation of both ‘In the City Ayra Starr' Shows scheduled to take place in Joburg and Cape Town, South Africa on 16 and 17 February 2024.



Regrettably, as has happened numerous times with other artists from West Africa - through no fault of their… pic.twitter.com/4NjMI0J2eg — In the City (@ITC_Africa) February 14, 2024 Ayra Starr was not the first African artist with global fan to encounter visa troubles.

In April 2018, Nigerian pop star Wizkid missed his Coachella performance due to some of his band members being denied visas. South African award-winning music producer and artist DJ Maphorisa, last year appealed for government assistance, complaining about how Amapiano artists and DJs were spending too much money to secure visas and complained they were often denied. I love to see people growing, Amapiano artist/djs are doing more international gigs now which means we represent Sauta



Arts n Culture should doing something about this, we need ur support not just money. We struggling with getting VISAS we spent too much money get them



If u… — PorryMaduMoneyDoubleTrouble (@DjMaphorisa) September 4, 2023 Ayra Starr’s performance had been billed as the headline act at the music and lifestyle event, In The City, which was announced last month, with the ‘Bloody Samaritan’ hitmaker posting the news on her socials, getting her SA Mobstarrs excited.

Other artists who were set to perform included Daliwonga, Musa Keys, Cuito, Una Rams and Kat Upendi. The event is in association with Steyn Entertainment and Flying Fish, and is supported by Maybelline. She was recently nominated for her first Grammy Award in the Best African Music Performance category.