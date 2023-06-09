TheBeautyCollective: Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr shares her beauty secrets

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional wellbeing which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to improve to look and feel your best.

Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried which could be dangerous and downright unhealthy. The Beauty Collective seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare and makeup, as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty. This week we feature the beauty advice of Beninese-born Nigerian singing sensation Ayra Starr, who was recently announced as Maybelline’s new spokesperson. The songstress, whose real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, was in Johannesburg last month to celebrate the launch of Maybelline’s new Vinyl Ink lipstick range. She caught up with The Saturday Star (SS) to chat about all things beauty. Here is what she had to say. Beninese-born Nigerian singing sensation Ayra Starr. Supplied image. SS: Why did you decide to work with Maybelline, and what has it been like to be their new spokesperson?

Ayra Starr: Working with Maybelline has been a dream come true. I was drawn to their commitment to diversity as a brand known for its innovation and inclusivity. Being their spokesperson has been a fantastic experience, allowing me to connect with a broader audience and celebrate beauty in all its forms. I'm honoured to represent Maybelline and inspire others to embrace their uniqueness. SS: What do you hope to achieve while working with Maybelline? Ayra Starr: While working with Maybelline, I aspire to leverage my voice, music, and influence to inspire positive change and promote self-expression. I want to use this platform to empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty and confidently express themselves. Combining the power of Maybelline's inclusive beauty message with my music and influence, I hope to significantly impact and encourage a more diverse and inclusive beauty industry.

Beninese-born Nigerian singing sensation Ayra Starr. Supplied image. SS: What are your thoughts on the new Maybelline Vinyl Ink? Ayra Starr: The new Maybelline Vinyl Ink is like a burst of vibrant energy for one's lips! The colours are bold and intense, and the vinyl-like finish adds that extra edginess to any look. I feel ready to rock the stage or conquer the world whenever I wear it. It's like a little tube of confidence and empowerment! Maybelline nailed it with this one, and I'm thrilled to be part of the excitement as their spokesperson. SS: Why are you passionate about fashion and beauty?

Ayra Starr: I am incredibly passionate about fashion and beauty because they are powerful forms of self-expression. They allow us to showcase our individuality, creativity, and personality to the world. Fashion and beauty can boost our confidence, uplift our spirits, and empower us. They allow us to explore different styles, experiment with trends, and celebrate our unique features. Beninese-born Nigerian singing sensation Ayra Starr. Supplied image. Witnessing how fashion and beauty can positively impact someone's self-esteem and transform their outlook on life fuels my passion even more. I believe everyone deserves to feel beautiful and confident, and that's why I'm so passionate about fashion and beauty. SS: What does beauty mean to you?