Tyla teams up with Nigeria’s Ayra Starr for new single

After a lengthy period of inactivity between 2020 and 2021, R&B and amapiano vocalist Tyla has been on her A-Game over the past two years. Not only has she teamed up with a formidable US label, she’s also released some quality music over the past year and a half.

Over the past few months, excitement around her brand has amplified tenfold after she was pictured with billionaire socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian at Milan Fashion Week, and she toured Europe with Chris Brown as his opening act. Now, Tyla is back with her most exciting collaboration yet, as she teams up with fast-rising Nigerian afrobeats star Ayra Starr for a new release titled, “Girl Next Door”. “Girl Next Door” is an amapiano-leaning single that sees both artists showcase their R&B sensibilities with their impressive performances.

The single was released alongside a lyric video which includes shows of the two artists performing the song together during a studio photoshoot for the single’s official artwork and other promotional assets. It also includes archive footage of both artists. Watch video.

Elsewhere, Sjava and Big Zulu, who are collectively known as Inkabi Zezwe, released their collaboration album “Ukhamba”. The duo launched the album on Thursday evening with a star-studded private listening session at Spitz, Sandton. The album release comes after the massive success of the project’s lead single, “Umbayimbayi”, which went platinum just a few weeks after release.