WATCH: Rema pays homage to afrobeats legends Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid during VMAs speech

Rema's Billboard charting global hit single ‘Calm Down’ featuring Selena Gomez won the inaugural Best Afrobeats award at the recent 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. During his speech at the awards on Tuesday night in Newark, New Jersey, Rema thanked God, his fans, his team and paid homage to aftobeats pioneers for paving the way for his success.

“First of all, I wanna give thanks to God. I wanna give big thanks to my fans... I wanna give big thanks to my team, big shout out to Selena I wanna say I love you from the bottom of my heart,” he said as Gomez stood next to him and smiled. “This means so much seeing afrobeats grow this big and being here on this stage representing afrobeats tonight. I’m so happy, but one thing I will not forget to do tonight is shout out the people who opened the door for me.”

After the show, Rema also took to his Instagram to thank his fans for the support and share his appreciation towards Gomez. “I feel really blessed, thank you all for supporting us! I love you so much @selenagomez.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by REMA (@heisrema)