Wizkid wants people to stop calling him an Afrobeats artist

The Nigerian singer - whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun - says he is wrongly labelled as an Afrobeats artist and said his 2020 album ‘Made In Lagos’ offered a "fusion of different sounds".

The 33-year-old star - who also teased his upcoming album 'Morayo' is "done" - says those who refer to all African artists as Afrobeats need to "educate" themselves.

He wrote in a statement on his Instagram Story: “You lost people always want someone to educate you. You got your phone, Google [and] research s*** or take a flight and see the world. Don’t be ignorant and stupid all the time.

“Listen, am I African? Yes! But I do make all sorts of music. Fine music! But I don’t want [to be] labelled just Afrobeats. That’s like like saying every American artiste makes rap. That’s stupid.