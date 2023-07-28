AKA’s ‘Mass Country’ certified platinum after just 4 months

Sony Music Africa held a private brunch with AKA’s family on Thursday afternoon to honour the platinum certification of the late rap icon’s posthumously released album “Mass Country”. The label announced that the album had exceeded 35 404 units, which is equivalent to 40 972 588 streams, in South Africa alone.

They also shared that by June it had been streamed over 76 064 931 million times when you factor in global streams. “It is with utmost pride that Sony Music Entertainment Africa awards a platinum plaque to the Forbes family and Vth season for the exceptional work and the streams that the album has received,” the label wrote in a press release. “To date, the 13-track album has seen massive success due to the support of the Megacy, digital partners and radio stations across the globe.”

AKA’s team, managers and partners have also been celebrating the news online. Ninel Musson, one of his longtime managers at Vth Season, wrote on Instagram, “Mass Country certified Platinum! + an appreciation day for each media partner who supported and took time out to be with us today as we acknowledge the masterpiece Mass Country with the Forbes Family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ninel (@ninellara) Following the success of the album, the Supa Mega has received a posthumous nomination in the Best Southern African Artist of the Year category at the upcoming 16th edition of The Headies Awards. He will also be honoured with the AFRIMMA in Dallas, Texas. Sony also took the opportunity to announce that they remain fully focused on the continued celebration of AKA’s life and they would continue to promote the music with much activity still to come.