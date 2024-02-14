Cape Town DJ Mr Thela's moving up as he inks a deal with Universal Music Group

Cape Town DJ and music producer Mr Thela is ascending in his career after signing a deal with Universal Music Group. Best known for pioneering Cape Town Gqom, the DJ has transitioned from one record label to another, joining one of the largest in the industry.

"Universal Music Group made an offer that worked for me, the vision I have for my brand, and the direction I'd like to take moving forward," he shared with IOL Entertainment. "I've had to navigate the industry with no knowledge but a pocket full of dreams. My team and I have worked very hard to get this brand and vision to where it needs to be. Signing with Universal Music Group will elevate the brand more, and the music will reach a wider and greater audience." Mr Thela first burst onto the scene in 2020 at the height of the lockdown with his record-breaking joint album "Make Cape Town Great Again," which was certified platinum and nominated for Best Gqom Album at the 2021 South African Music Awards. The lead single "iParty" was picked up by streaming giant Netflix for the original movie "JIVA." Over time, the DJ has managed to build his brand and become known across the country. "The music has gone as far as reaching corners of the world I never could have imagined."

Last year, he released a solo album, "Tronics Land Series 2," which debuted at number four on Apple Music and number five on Spotify, with over 4 million streams in less than a month. "Last year, I toured in South Korea and the UK. However, the deal with Universal will help expand and reach other territories," he said. Universal Music Group's Managing Director, Manusha Sarawan, commented, "We are extremely delighted to have Mr. Thela as part of our stable. The Gqom genre continues to have staying power and remains a vital part of our dance music culture."