Da Capo shows no sign of slowing down as he releases new single, ‘Better’’

Da Capo is considered one of South Africa’s legendary house DJs having built himself a solid career that earned him local and international recognition. Born Nicodimas Sekheta Mogashoa in Seshego Limpopo, his music career kicked off when he signed his first recording deal with DNH Records. Since then has become a strong presence in the Afrohouse music industry.

In 2020, he released his first project as an independent artist under his record label Genesis Entity. “The Genesys” EP included the hit single, “Yehla Moya”, featuring legendary pianist Nduduzo Makhathini. And the music producer is now back with a new offering. Da Capo has teamed up with Jethro Tait for a nostalgic single called “Better”. The release comes after the producer’s worldwide tour this year.

He visited New York, Ibiza, Paris, Monaco and Mykonos, to name a few. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Da Capo (@dacaposa) Da Capo said touring had been an amazing experience as it had given him the opportunity to be a student of the world, “learning a lot of the music background of different cultures”. His new single, “Better”, has been a long time coming. Off his yet-to-be released album, “Love and Frequencies”, it was his favourite song, he said.

“It’s is a feel-good, motivational song. It’s not a love song but a message to anyone who has actually had an impact in changing one’s life in any circumstances, but most importantly when they are going through the most, just like myself. I believe I make people feel better through my music,” said Da Capo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Da Capo (@dacaposa) The single is described as a chilled summer single with a deeper meaning in the lyrics. “We never know the struggles the person next to us is going through.

“Sometimes we might try to open up to the people in our lives but they don’t always understand or properly listen to what we’re going through,” said Tait. “The lyrics of the song speak about finding that one person who makes the tough times more bearable, someone who makes everything feel better.” Tait said the song had been in the making since 2020.

“Da Capo and I connected over WhatsApp in the beginning of lockdown and ended up writing this song. It’s been over two years in the making and I’m so happy it’s finally out for everyone to hear! “I’ve been a fan of Da Capo’s for years now and I feel super privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him on this song,” Tait said. This year, the award-winning DJ and producer earned himself another prize at the South African Music Awards for his song, “Uhuru”, in collaboration with Sun-EL Musician and Azana, for remix of the year.

When Sun-EL hit up the producer to be a part of the remix, it was a no-brainer for him. Da Capo said he was honoured by the award and that it pushed him to achieve more. His relationship with Sun-EL has seen the two team up on a new performance concept, “Touch The Sun”. On Saturday, they performed a four-hour back-to-back set of the music they have collaborated on and their own hits at Altitude Beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Da Capo (@dacaposa) The self-taught producer shows no signs of slowing down. “Being an artist always comes with a lot of pressure but it’s very important to stay sharp and focused,” he said. “I always stay positive and true to myself. I feel the music I release seems to be timeless and futuristic which keeps me relevant in the industry.”