Deep London takes legal action against Nigerian stars Poco Lee and Smada for biting ‘Hamba Wena’

It isn’t too hard to make out the rhythm and flow of Deep London and Boohle’s catchy amapiano hit single, ‘Hamba Wena’. After all, it’s one of the biggest amapiano songs of the past year.

So when Nigerian artists Smada and Poco Lee posted a promotional video for their recent song ‘Smada Eh’ and it included a pretty blatant and prominent interpolation of ‘Hamba Wena’, it didn’t take long before South Africans flooded the comments in uproar. life is so crazy bro. pic.twitter.com/ScvoI8Yhye — smada eh? (@SuperSmada) November 22, 2023

The promotional video, which was posted on Wednesday, has been viewed over 10 million times and has drawn thousands of comments over the past two days. “I just read the Nigerian Copyright Law (Cap 28) and I hope you get sued! You unoriginal thief,” commented @paballo_maseko. I just read the Nigerian Copyright Law (Cap 28) and I hope you get sued! You unoriginal thief. — Paballo❄️ (@paballo_maseko) November 23, 2023

Some Nigerian X users weighed in too, with many adding that they felt that Smada’s version is better than the original and that Nigeria has taken over amapiano now. “I just want South Africans to understand than we own Amapiano now,” commented @bassseyyy. “Once Asake wins that Grammy, its all over. All these Zulu tears is a waste of time.”