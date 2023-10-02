Fans left disappointed after Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C cancel Durban leg of ‘African Throne’ tour

After weeks of promo for the eagerly anticipated Durban leg of Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C’s ‘African Throne’ tour, fans were left disappointed when the two rap stars cancelled the show on Saturday evening. The show, which featured performances from the likes of Zakwe, Duncan, Dream Team and Asvnte, had already begun and was nearing the duo's headline set when it was suddenly brought to a stop due to apparent sound and lighting issues due to the rain.

“Durban we really sorry that we weren't able to perform today,” posted Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest on their respective social media platforms. “The sound desk got damaged due to rain. After a number of attempts to try and recover the sound we had to make the tough decision of cancelling the show.” They added that their team is looking to remedy the situation and that they’d keep fans posted about this. “Our team is working to see how to best remedy this. Thank you for your support and we will keep you posted. Again, we’re so sorry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I LOVE IT HERE (@nasty_csa) While some fans were understanding that the cancellation was necessitated by technical issues due to the rain, many took to social media to express their disappointment and criticize the artists for the lack of communication during the evening. “We are disappointed in nasty c. he must be arrested he robbed Durban of their money he did not pull up #exposehim #nastyc #wewantourmoneyback #africanthrone,” Tweeted @pearlwamella.

We are disappointed in nasty c he must be arrested he robbed Durban of their money he did not pull up #exposehim #nastyc #wewantourmoneyback #africanthrone — Pearl Wamella (@PearlWamella) September 30, 2023 @abongile_mbete added, “lights and sound system went off we waited for almost 2hrs w no communication they left us hanging up until we decide to leave mind you while we were waiting besinethwa.”

lights and sound system went off we waited for almost 2hrs w no communication they left us hangin up until we decide to leave mind you while we were waitin besinethwa. — Reece Zikode (@abongile_mbete) September 30, 2023 @2022africa also directed his post towards Nasty C, who is a hometown hero in Durban. “I feel for nasty c cause people from Durban don't like to be messed with when it comes to their money.”