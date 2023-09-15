WATCH: Cassper Nyovest finally drops his highly anticipated album ‘Solomon’

As a music lover, every Friday, I look forward to “New Music Fridays”, a weekly Spotify feature that highlights new music from established and emerging artists. The popular music company curates a collection of the latest and greatest music releases from across the world, giving music fans a one-stop shop to discover new music and stay up to date with the latest trends in the music industry.

This morning, I woke up excited for two new releases – Dlala Thukzin’s “Permanent Music 3” Ep and Cassper Nyovest’s “Solomon” album. But I was more thrilled for the rapper and songwriter because it has been a long time since he last dropped new music. Earlier this year, after being pressured to release a single, the rapper took to X to notify his followers that he was almost done with the album. “We almost there. I’m done recording already. I just got this campaign record I have to respect and then we all systems go,” he wrote.

We almost there. I’m done recording already. I just got this campaign record I have to respect and then we all systems go. https://t.co/528ILvSpWO — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 9, 2023 And finally, he has dropped his highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Solomon”. The album sees the musician in a more reflective state of mind. He calls it his “best work yet”. Nyovest has cemented his presence on the African rap scene and gone beyond, with notable global partnerships. “Solomon”, named after his best friend Carpo, boasts 11 tracks and features the likes of Maglera Doe Boy and Nobantu Vilakazi. “I’m so excited about this album, I know people have been waiting for it and this is where I’m the most vulnerable and myself. I’m in a different headspace and I hope it inspires people to find themselves, be more true to who they are, and have fun.