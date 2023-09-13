Cassper Nyovest to his son: ‘3 years ago, my life changed’

Cassper Nyovest may be out of the country for his Nigeria leg of his “African Throne World Tour” with fellow rapper Nasty C, but despite being busy, he made sure he took time out to publicly acknowledge his son, Khotso Phoolo, on his birthday. Musafa shares three-year-old “Simba” with Thobeka Mojozi, whom he publicly confirmed he is “dating”.

Taking to Instagram, Nyovest posted a heart-warming message, “3 years ago my life changed. Where did the time go? Khotso my dude, you’re the flyest! “The most beautiful boy in the world! I pray you grow kind, grounded , humble, compassionate and faithful. The world is yours Izwe!!! Daddy loves you!!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Although it’s been three years, Nyovest has been very private about his child and child’s mother. It’s not everyday that the “Solomon” album-maker publicly appreciates them, so this is a rare moment, and fans know this too.

They rushed to the comments section to praise Nyovest on how well he is doing on “protecting his son from the limelight”. Malebogo Max Molefhe commented: “Not many in ur field of work would protect their kids with this much intent and passion. Most would rather force kids to be on the spotlight and ultimately suffer pressure and too much social media outrage.. “You and Bexx are super considerate n awesome parents ..Young man is at peace😢🙏.”