Lady Du on Mpura’s 27th birthday: ‘We miss you so much’

Queen of amapiano DJ Lady Du, real name Duduzile Ngwenya, took to her Instagram page on Thursday to wish the late Mongezi “Mpura” Stuurman well on what would have been his 27th birthday. The Soweto-born musician and record producer died in a car crash on August 17, 2021, in Marikana near Rustenburg.

“Happy heavenly birthday bro ❤️❤️❤️ we miss you sooo much 😭,” wrote Lady Du alongside a photograph of Mpura. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) Fans joined Lady Du’s in wishing their idol a happy birthday, while paying tribute to the amapiano star. Mskay_s.a_ said: “He may be gone from our sight but never from our hearts. Happy heavenly birthday Mpura 🤍🕊🕯”

Boy_zimorsa wrote: “We miss Him soo Much 👏🥳 may his soul Continue to rest easy 🕊” Jayking_rsa commented: “Happy birth day ishuuu!!!!!!!we still love you.” Savvy_mrplacid added: “Happpy Birthday to him😢realist to ever live”

The “iDlozi” hitmaker together with fellow amapiano stars Sakhile “Killer Kau” Hlatshwayo, Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD were travelling to a gig in Rustenburg when the fatal accident happened. It is alleged that the Mercedes in which the artists were travelling overtook another vehicle when it was unsafe to do so and collided head-on with the Opel Corsa, which Rustenburg firefighter Sanza Mohumi was driving. According to The Star, Mohumi was on his way home from work when he died in the accident.

At the time, Killer Kau’s sister confirmed the devastating news of the musician’s untimely death in a statement. "We received a call on August 9 from a detective informing us about an accident in North West. The detective told us that Sakhile Hlatshwayo was one of those who died," said Kau’s older sibling, Gugu Hlatshwayo. Last month, Soweto Music And Entertainment Academy (Sowetomea), a music distribution, publishing and entertainment company marked the first anniversary of artists’ death with an event called “The Big 5, 1st annual Convoy”.

The family, fans and friends of the late musicians hosted a wreaths ceremony in Marikana, where the accident took place. “This is just to celebrate them…it’s a remembrance day. It’s also a time for the families to meet because the closest thing we have to them is one another,” Gugu Seitlhamo told IOL Entertainment. Before his fame in the music industry, he founded Mpura Designs, a unisex street style brand that explores fruity art.