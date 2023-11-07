Late Sifiso Ncwane’s son Mak Ncwane follows his own path with release of ‘Mak, Myself & I’

Emerging artist Mak Ncwane has released his debut project ‘Mak, Myself & I’. Ngcweti Ncwane is the eldest son of legendary late Gospel pioneer Sfiso Ncwane and well-known TV personality and music executive Ayanda Ncwane.

The name "Mak" is a shortened form of "MAKadunyiswe," which is derived from his father's debut album ‘MAKadunyiswe’. Having been surrounded by music his entire life, Mak finding his path in music is no surprise. His formative years were filled with observing his father record music and perform, which solidified his conviction that his future would be closely intertwined with music.

Introducing himself to the industry, Mak’s project seamlessly weaves together genres ranging from hip hop to trap and alternative R&B. He is the first artist to be released under Ncwane Communications that is non-gospel. He explained that he feels “hip hop chose” him and he has been around the genre, with one of my uncles ‘Thando2nd2’ having a big influence in his journey.

Mak isn't just a composer and singer; he's also a hands-on producer in his craft, showcasing his dedication to the art of music. “I do everything myself, especially mixing but the current artists I listen to have an influence in my journey and they are Tame Impala, Travis Scott, Eyedress, Unotheactivist, Bktherula,” he explained.