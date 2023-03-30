LOOK: Shane Eagle set to release first single in over a year

Shane Eagle is arguably the most unexpected rap star SA has seen over the past decade. In 2015, during his time on the popular music talent competition, Vuzu’s “The Hustle”, a then 19-year-old Eagle arrived as a wannabe pop star with very little substance. But barely two years later, having divided opinion on the show and placing fourth, Eagle burst onto the scene and proved himself to be a superstar of note with his introspective and surprisingly cohesive debut album “Yellow”.

That album went on to win Best Hip Hop Album at the 2018 South African Music Awards (SAMAs), and in the blink of an eye, Eagle established himself as a force to be reckoned with alongside the likes of fellow trailblazing newcomers Nasty C and A-Reece. In the seven years since, the multi platinum-selling rapper has barely broken character in continuing to add to the storytelling-rap traditions left behind by the rap stars he idolised growing up. His new single, "Hold You", which comes out on Friday, March 31, sees him continue on this path. "Ayo, these hands were meant to scorch mics," he raps.

“So pass the microphone, walk up in the booth like I’m home then hit a home run. Everybody know that young Eagle been the one son. I’m dunking on Mars, I heard that you can’t jump.” Hearing Eagle rap again reminds you that he’s a rare breed with a sharp pen and a special talent for storytelling. This new single is a worthy addition to Eagle’s long line of introspective and contemplative songs that he’s released over the years, including the flawless cuts “Cutting Corners”, “Black Rick”, “Let It Flow”, and “Yellow”.