Major League DJz make history at Tomorrowland, grace DJ Mag cover

South African amapiano duo Major League DJz made history this weekend as the first amapiano act billed at the world’s largest dance music festival, Tomorrowland. The duo’s historic set in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans at the Belgium festival was preceded by another global feat as they graced the cover of the British magazine DJ Mag.

In doing so, they also made history as the first amapiano act on the coveted cover. They are the third South African act to grace the magazine’s cover after Black Coffee and DJ Lag. “Amapiano is on the cover of the biggest dance music magazine in the world and we are the FIRST TO DO IT,” they shared on Instagram. “Taking this genre to the world has always been our goal. “We're grateful to @djmagofficial for loving our mission. A real dream come true!!! Catch the magazine in all stores across the world. African dance music to the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMAWELE 📿 (@majorleaguedjz) They added via a press release sent to IOL Entertainment, “DJ Mag is the biggest DJ magazine, so it means a lot to be on the cover internationally. It’s been a dream for us to be on the cover. We’ll treasure this moment.”