Nasty C announces release date for new album: ‘I want to need you guys to take your time with it’

After weeks of teasing his eagerly-anticipated upcoming album, Nasty C has announced the official release date as August 25. Having already released a few songs and music videos since the beginning of the year, the ‘Hell Naw’ hitmaker is gearing up and making steady paces as he prepares for the release of his new album.

The 26-year-old shared through a video on Tall Racks Fan Channel’s YouTube page that the album would likely feature a package of 18 tracks to be included in the mix. “Every time I make a sequence for this thing is so hard, like I ended up being in the 20s, I'm like nah boy I can't even do 18,” he said. “But I might just budge for 18. I want to keep on like a tight 15, 16, and 17 the most. “But I think I'm gonna do 18 because it's like for the context of the album you know, and like I said this is one of those I want to need you guys to take your time with it and really listen to it from like top to bottom."

The video also sees him conclude by saying that he is now just awaiting completion of the mixing of his vocals and also verses from featured artists. "I've submitted all my f*cking verses bruh. Now it's like I just have to really be sure that the songs I'm leaving out, I'm not going to regret it.”

A few days ago the father-to-be took to social media to make the announcement of the next Ivyson Gaming Call of Duty pop-up event which will take place August 27. Along with Nasty C, the event will include names like Tellaman, Lebogang Manyama, King Oumar, and George Lebese. “We're super excited to announce the Call of Duty @ivysongaming pop-up on the 27th of August together with our captains: Nasty C, Tellaman, Lebogang Manyama, King Oumar and George Lebese,” he said.