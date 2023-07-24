Dad-to-be Nasty C shows off the first ultrasound image of unborn baby

Proud dad-to-be, Nasty C, shared the first ultrasound image of the unborn baby he is expecting with long-time girlfriend Sammie Heavens.
The 26-year-old rapper shared the image of the scan and also added an image of a heavily pregnant Heavens, in black underwear, laying on a couch clutching her belly.
Nasty C first dropped the news of Heaven’s pregnancy during a performance in “Fire in The Booth”, a show British host Charlie Sloth hosts on Apple Music.
In the performance, Nasty C rapped a verse, where he said: “And bae’s still preggers, but soon as that’s done we back on tour getting f****d up”.
The rapper shared the post on Instagram on June 23.
The couple who have been dating for what feels like forever, are expecting their first child and industry mates and fans couldn’t be happier.
Mzansi’s top celebs swooped in on the post to congratulate the couple.
nadianakai’ wrote: “Congratulations!!!! 😍”
shekhinahd wrote: “Papa C ❤️”
unclewaffles_ wrote: “Omgggg 🥹”
djsbulive' wrote: “Congratulations to you and yours. Such great news. God speed 🙏🏿”
tv.nessa wrote: “Not Sam looking mad gorgeous even when she’s pregos😭😭😭🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️”
gemmafassie wrote: “beautiful 🥹❤️”
While preparing for the arrival of their bundle of joy, Nasty C also birthed the release of his new music video “Born To Win” with Emtee, released a new single with Tellaman and Manana, he will also be working on an upcoming album and has a voice actor gig in the new animated series, “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire”.