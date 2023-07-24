Dad-to-be Nasty C shows off the first ultrasound image of unborn baby

Proud dad-to-be, Nasty C, shared the first ultrasound image of the unborn baby he is expecting with long-time girlfriend Sammie Heavens. The 26-year-old rapper shared the image of the scan and also added an image of a heavily pregnant Heavens, in black underwear, laying on a couch clutching her belly.

The couple who have been dating for what feels like forever, are expecting their first child and industry mates and fans couldn’t be happier. Mzansi’s top celebs swooped in on the post to congratulate the couple. nadianakai’ wrote: “Congratulations!!!! 😍”

shekhinahd wrote: “Papa C ❤️” unclewaffles_ wrote: “Omgggg 🥹” djsbulive' wrote: “Congratulations to you and yours. Such great news. God speed 🙏🏿”