Nasty C and Sammie Heavens expecting their first child

There’s been a lot happening around rapper Nasty C over the past few weeks. He’s dropped a music video for “Born To Win” with Emtee, announced an upcoming album, released a new single alongside Tellaman and Manana, and is a voice actor in the new animated series “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire”. Now, as the cherry on top to eventful month, Nasty has announced that his long-time girlfriend Sammie Heavens is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

The 26-year-old made the announcement during a performance in “Fire in The Booth”, a show British host Charlie Sloth hosts on Apple Music. During his freestyle on a recording titled “Fire In The Booth, Pt. 2”, which is only available on Apple Music, he raps, “And bae’s still preggers, but soon as that’s done we back on tour getting f****d up”. The “S.M.A” star also released a new single, “Better Than This”, with Select Play, Tellaman and Manana, today. Fans have been reacting to both news releases on Twitter throughout the day.

“IM NOT A PEOPLE'S PERSON BUT IM A PERSON STIL"🥺🔥🔥🔥🔥 @Nasty_CSA WALKED ON THIS!🤦🏽‍♂️,” Tweeted @nastyc_feed. "IM NOT A PEOPLE'S PERSON BUT IM A PERSON STIL"🥺🔥🔥🔥🔥 @Nasty_CSA WALKED ON THIS!🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dc2NUJlnoJ — Nasty C Feed (@NastyC_Feed) June 23, 2023 @AceVille_17 added, “Greatest Rapper in Africa, Nasty C of course dropped a single today 🌱” Greatest Rapper in Africa, Nasty C of course dropped a single today 🌱 pic.twitter.com/V79lmEoifm — 𓂀𝐀𝐂𝐄 ひ¹⁷𓅓 (@Aceville_17) June 23, 2023 @unwantedniqqv commented, “I FEEL SORRY FOR NASTY C's HATERS THAT N***A IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL RN NO ONE CAN STOP HIM…🤧🔥”