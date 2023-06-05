Nasty C releases new video with Emtee, announces album release date

Nasty C and Emtee have dropped a new music video for their joint title “Born To Win”. The track is off Nasty C’s recent project, “Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape”, which was released last year before the 26 year old’s tour.

The Nani Chehore-directed video sees the two stars performing together in the streets of Joburg. The video also includes some shots of Nasty C performing in the US city of Los Angeles with some significant visual effects in the edit. “Born To Win” sees the two showcase their bright wordplay and impressive chemistry as they flex about their success. Their previous collaboration, 2016’s “Winning” was a similarly themed song.

The new music video comes after the “Hell Naw” hitmaker announced through a comment on Instagram that he’d be releasing his next album soon. After a fan commented on a video of him performing in Lusaka with a query on why he’d been ignoring questions about his album’s release he replied, simply, “August”. After his previous studio album featured international stars like Ari Lennox, Lil Gotit, Lil Keed and TI, there’s an expectation that he’ll come back with some interesting surprises.

Over the past few months he’s been pictured with the likes of Stefflon Don, Stormzy and Chris Brown. Earlier in the week, Nasty C announced that he’d be embarking on a joint tour with Cassper Nyovest dubbed “African Throne”. The two rap stars will be touring across Tanzania, Ghana, Zambia, Nigeria, Namibia, Botswana, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Eswatini, South Africa and Mozambique.