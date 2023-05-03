LISTEN: Emtee set to return with new Sliqe collaboration after abuse claim uproar subsides

Multi platinum-selling and award-winning rapper Emtee has teased a new single alongside veteran hip-hop DJ Sliqe and trailblazing newcomer 25K. Sliqe, who recently left Sony Music Africa where he was an A&R, shared on Twitter that the song will be released on Friday, May 5 and will also feature Saudi.

“Let’s get to the money on Friday,” he shared. “@emteerecords x @ThatoSaul x @Saudi_rsa. 🎥 @keaheadless x @lensgenius” Let’s get to the money on Friday ! @emteerecords x @ThatoSaul x @Saudi_rsa



🎥 @keaheadless x @lensgenius pic.twitter.com/5hC76VsuAn — Inja Yakho (@Sliqe) May 1, 2023 Emtee and Sliqe, who previously collaborated on last year’s “Sta Soft” shared a joint Instagram post on Monday, which included a snippet of Emtee performing the song’s catchy hook. Behind him during his performance in the video are the featured artists along with several other industry friends, including Marcus Harvey and Flow Jones.

While Emtee hasn’t released a project since 2021’s impressive “Logan”, he’s been a frequent feature on other artists' songs. Over the past year alone he’s featured on music by the likes of Nasty C, Yanga Chief and Chad Da Don. He also recently featured on one of the standout singles (“Crown”) off the late AKA’s recently released album, “Mass Country”. Despite his productivity musically, lately Emtee’s been maintaining a low profile following the fall-out from his controversial Instagram Live in which the 30-year-old rapper’s wife and mother of his two children, Nicole Kendall Ndevu, alleged that Emtee had physically assaulted her.