WATCH: 50 Cent vibes out to Nasty C’s ‘No More’

Nasty C has long been SA’s most internationally recognised rapper. Since he first blew up as a 17-year-old back in 2015, Nasty has collaborated with a host of international stars, including ASAP Ferg, French Montana, T.I and Ari Lennox.

He’s also earned daps along the way from global trend setting stars like Chris Brown. Now, multi platinum selling rap legend and television executive 50 Cent is the latest global icon to hop on the bandwagon. On Thursday morning Nasty posted a video of the “In Da Club” star singing along to his latest hit single “No More” at the back of a car.

“No More” is the lead single to Nasty’s upcoming fourth studio album. Recently, he shared some behind the scenes footage from a shoot for the album’s promotional assets. On it, he shared that he’s anxious about seeing how fans react to the project. “The one thing that I’m really anxious and nervous about, is seeing people’s reaction to the album. I hope it really connects and makes sense to them, you know.”

Two weeks ago, Nasty teamed up with the Philippines’ Zack Tabudlo for the release of a new single titled “Fallin’”. The single was released for Coke Studio, which is the Coca Cola brand’s global music platform. “Exchanging vibes with Zack on this record was special. Collaborating with him was an organic process; we connected creatively and found a perfect balance between our unique styles,” said Nasty C.