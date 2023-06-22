Ndlovu Youth Choir to deliver ‘Out Of This World’ performance at Hollywoodbets Durban July

The Ndlovu Youth Choir, arguably the country’s top youth choir, are set to deliver an “Out Of This World” performance at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July. They group will be singing the South African national anthem at the prestigious racing, fashion and entertainment event on July 1 at the Durban Greyville Racecourse.

The choir's captivating and soul-stirring performances have earned them worldwide recognition, and their participation promises to elevate the fusion event. The choir representative said they were honoured to be part of the famous event. “To be part of such a momentous occasion is an honour for us. The Hollywoodbets Durban July is an event that is steeped in history and brings South Africans together in an amazing calabash of fashion, flair, colour and horse racing.

“It will be a day to remember, and we are proud to be a part of it.” Stephen Marshall, Gold Circle’s marketing and events executive, said that having the choir on board was “iconic”. “Singing the national anthem before the running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July has become a tradition, and to have Ndlovu Youth Choir, who have been such an inspiration to so many South Africans, performing live at Africa’s greatest horse racing and social event is sure to be an iconic moment, not to be missed.”

Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager, said the inclusion of the Ndlovu Youth Choir adds another proudly South African element to the race day programme. “The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 will once again provide a platform for showcasing South Africa's rich heritage, fashion and entertainment, all while celebrating the sport of horse racing. ‘’The addition of the trailblazing Ndlovu Youth Choir to the event's line-up is a testament to our commitment to delivering an exceptional and ‘Out Of This World’ experience to attendees.”