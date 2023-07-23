Shaun Stylist gets ball rolling with latest amapiano release ‘JJ Phakathi’ under Warner Music Africa

Off the back off inking a record deal with Warner Music Africa, DJ, television personality and fashionista Shaun Naki, aka Shaun Stylist has released his first single of the year ‘JJ Phakathi’. The track features some of the hottest new talent T&T MuziQ, Pushkin RSA, Springle, and Jay Jay.

“The song is about encouraging people to go for anything they want to achieve – even beyond and outside the music industry; but any goal that they visualize can be materialised,” said the musician. “Amapiano is the fastest-growing South African genre that is all about youth and culture. This genre is making a mark, even overseas, and this aligns naturally with my aim of taking my music abroad.” Naki has carved a name for himself in the fashion world and is associated with top businesswomen and socialite; MamKhize, as well as clients such as South African soccer star George Lebisi.

How has it been meshing the two worlds of music and fashion? Honestly speaking, it hasn’t been a rough road to cross cause both industries work hand in hand but just different dynamics… but I love the music scene more. Do you remember what your first introduction to fashion was?

If I remember, it’s having to be way back from primary redesigning my clothes to look different from others and guess that’s what separated me from the rest. Who has influenced or inspired your style? Musically it has to be Kabza De Small as my mentor gives guidance regarding the music sphere.

What brands do you gravitate towards, and do you think brands make you stylish or fashionable? I’m very picky when it comes to brands and can’t really say which one exactly, but I stand firm in saying loud brands don’t make you stylish, but they make you a mannequin instead of a fashionista. How do you think your cultural background has contributed to your understanding of style?