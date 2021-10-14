Simz Ngema announces feature with Malawi’s biggest artist Dan Lu

South African actress and singer Simphiwe “Simz '' Ngema collaborated with Malawi’s award-winning Afro Pop singer Dan Lu. The former “Muvhango” star has this week announced her first international feature on Dan Lu’s hit single, “I Love You So”, off his latest album, “Game Changer”.

Taking to Instagram, Ngema shared the exciting news with her 2.1m followers. She wrote: “Proud to announce that my first international feature is finally out. ”Dream big and work on your dreams, soon the vision will come together.

“@iam_danlu is the biggest artist in Malawi right now and to be featured on his new album is a dream come true Game Changer is out now! On all digital platforms! “Dear Quing Simz, Africa knows you! ❤️🥺 it can only be God.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema) Ngema started showcasing her singing and dancing skills in 2019 when she released her debut single, “Thola Khona”.

“I've always known that I could sing and that I'm a great performer. I'm just at a point where I am showing it to people. So I don't doubt myself. “I am also not doing this for anyone else, not doing this to be accepted by people, but doing it to fulfil my dream, and it's my purpose,” she said during a previous interview with IOL. Meanwhile, Ngema recently revealed on social media that she and her partner, model and actor, Tino Chinyani, have ended their relationship, leaving fans shocked.

“An end to a beautiful love story,” confirmed Ngema. “This has been one of my greatest experiences, a beautiful love story of two people fighting all the odds to be together. “I have learnt to love again, to feel again, to live again and to smile again. I will forever be grateful for Everything you have taught me,” she added.