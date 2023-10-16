Thuli P not fazed by 2Faced debut criticism: 'As long we play well'

Actress and DJ, Thuli Phongolo has teamed up with dancer and gqom DJ, Slenda da dancing DJ to form 2Faced - their DJ duo. 2Faced brings together two distinct musical genres, amapiano and gqom, in a harmonious fusion, explained Phongolo in a social media announcement.

Phongolo was excited to be trying something new, DJing as a duo, two different genres - amapiano and gqom, and dancing. At the weekend, 2Faced made their debut in Macufe dressed in matching outfits and slayed the decks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo) Over the years, Phongolo has faced criticism for her DJing, with her skills being constantly questioned. Now her dancing skills are at the centre of the latest comments from the critics society. Unlike Slenda da dancing DJ, Phongolo is not an avid dancer, which is something she confessed to her partner when choreographing their moves.

Phongolo shared that Slenda told her the moves would be easy and she would be able to do them. but fast-forward and Phongolo was trending online. BUT ke guys, 2Faced is about infusing two unique South African genres together in a collaborative way that allows both genre to shine. Ensuring both sounds MIX well together is key! SLENDA is a PROFESSIONAL DANCER, I’m just meeting her halfway for vibes! Let’s have fun 💃 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) October 16, 2023

The ‘Makoti’ actress wasn't moved by the criticism and explained that her role was to meet the professional dancer halfway by coming through with the vibes. “BUT ke guys, 2Faced is about infusing two unique South African genres together in a collaborative way that allows both genre to shine. “Ensuring both sounds MIX well together is key! SLENDA is a PROFESSIONAL DANCER, I’m just meeting her halfway for vibes! Let’s have fun 💃”