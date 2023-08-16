WATCH: South African singer Moe. steals the show on China’s biggest singing competition

Award-winning South African singer Moe. has taken social media by storm after a video began to circulate online of her performing a song called ‘Love’ by Karen Mok on China’s hugely popular singing competition, ‘Sing! China’. This saw Moe. become the first black and African act to appear on the show. She didn’t just appear on the show, she made her mark with her booming vocals and flawless Mandarin.

Moe. took to TikTok to share a video of her performance, “I have been so eager to share this news with you all. I took a huge leap of faith and joined one of China's biggest singing competitions, ‘Sing! China’. “It is a competition that is loved and watched around Asia, by hundreds of millions of people.”

#MoexChina #Singchina #moe莫维蒂 #中国好声音 ♬ original sound - MOE. @moeismusic ‼️ANNOUNCEMENT‼️ I have been so eager to share this news with you all. I took a huge leap of faith and joined one of Chinas biggest singing competitions, SING! CHINA. It is a competition that is loved and watched around Asia.. by hundreds of millions of people. And this is the first season a Black & African has graced this legendary stage. The reception since the show aired a few hours ago has been overwhelming😭❤️. This is a historic moment, for me, for China, for South Africa, for the world. And it’s one I’m so honored to be a part of. Thank you to my team here in China of over 20 people who work so hard to make sure I succeed. Thank you for helping me iron out my Mandarin chops and giving me so much courage! I love you all so much. Thank you to my team in SA for holding me down and supporting me. To my team in the USA for actively making sure my interests are taken care of while I’m away… thank you! And the biggest thank you goes to the Lord!! 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽 Thank you Jesus!!! #MOE She went on to add, “And this is the first season a black and African has graced this legendary stage. The reception since the show aired a few hours ago has been overwhelming. “This is a historic moment: for me, for China, for South Africa, for the world. And it's one I'm so honoured to be a part of.”