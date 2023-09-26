WATCH: Uncle Waffles sells out her first international headline show in New York

Internationally acclaimed amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles headlined her first ever international “curated” show on Friday at Great Hall, Avant Gardner in New York. The show was the culmination of Waffles’ two month social media promo run ahead of her landmark performance.

The ‘Tanzania’ hitmaker was joined on stage by a couple of supporting acts, including Tyla, 2wo Bunnies, DJ Moma, Sydney Love and AQ. She took to social media a short while after her performance to share her gratitude for the support she’s received over the past couple of years since she first blew up on social media. “2 years ago I had 3k followers, today I curated a show in New York with 3k people,” she shared. “I have so much to say, so many people to thank. 🥺 thank you guys soo much. For loving me ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) In the clip she shared, Waffles is seen standing and dancing on top of the DJ decks as several of her dancers wearing “I love that b**** Waffles” tops dance along to Shaunmusiq, Ftears and Daliwonga’s hit single, ‘Howa You’.

The video was flooded with tons of comments from fans and celebrities alike, showering the 23-year-old with support. Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard commented, “Legend”, which Waffles pinned at the top of the post. The likes of Daliwonga, Tyla, Nadia Nakai, Shekhinah, Moozlie, and Da LES also commented on the post.