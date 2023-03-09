Young South African musicians set to break into the global market as they take on music programme in Germany

Three South African music professionals Rhema “Namakau Star” Socika, Martha Mangwani and Sharon Ramoshaba jetted off to Germany recently for the launch of the Building Bridges internship programme.

The programme, a collaboration between Paradise Worldwide and the South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra), offers young South African musicians an opportunity to build an international network. The project aims to provide interns with theoretical knowledge and practical skills that they can apply in their future careers. It also offers them the opportunity to gain experience with working in a different business culture.

During their three-month stay in Berlin, Socika, Mangwani and Ramoshaba will receive training in aspects of the music industry, including publishing, label management, distribution, and event planning. They will also work alongside African and German team members to “develop a comprehensive knowledge base for future expansion”. The young musicians told IOL Entertainment they were grateful to be part of this initiative.

“I am excited to expand my music career beyond being an artist and utilise a newfound experience and understanding of how understanding the music business could potentially empower young black women like myself in the future,” said Socika. She said the skills they gained would be “a means for me to break boundaries and bring us a step closer to creating a global impact”. Touchdown 🇩🇪 @namakau_star @weareparadise_ she’s ready to take charge of her musical career through #BuildingBridgesInternship in partnership with SAMPRA & #ParadiseWorldwide pic.twitter.com/tioGiXcXNF — SAMPRA (@OfficialSAMPRA) March 1, 2023 For Mangwani, the programme is an opportunity to help other young musicians to take the music business seriously.

“I am beyond grateful and excited for this Building Bridges exchange programme. My career goal as an artist and communications graduate has always been to find the platform to merge these two and this opportunity could not have come at a better time, said Mangwani “I hope to learn more about the behind-the-scenes of the music business and how to create and adapt long-term sustainability in the music industry considering how the world is constantly developing and technology improving. “Last but not least, use the skills provided by Paradise World Wide and Sampra to empower and contribute to the South African and African music culture to further connect our music globally,” she added.

Ramoshaba said she hoped the programme would help her to advance her communications and marketing skills, which were essential in the music industry, and learn more about the industry. “My experience thus far has been incredibly amazing, everyone is welcoming and willing to share their knowledge,” she said. Paradise Worldwide have expertise in music rights, collection and protection, which will be emphasised in the training programme. Sampra is committed to advancing the South African music industry through collective management and the licensing of music rights.