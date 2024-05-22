Tyla’s ‘Jump’ video reaches 2 million views in two days

Tyla is the superstar that keeps winning, within just two days of the video for her hit song ‘Jump’ going live on YouTube it’s already amassing millions of views. On its first day, the video reached 1,283,981 views and 126k likes on YouTube and now it is sitting at 2,102,113 views.

On Spotify, the song has 67 397 965 streams. The music video was shot in Johannesburg earlier this month, with both her featured artists Jamaican DJ Skillibeng and American rapper Gunna coming to the city of gold for the shoot.

— Dante (@AllThingsDante) May 20, 2024 For the video, the Grammy Award winning artist and her team have kept things authentic and filled with nostalgia flavour that can only found in Mzansi. In one scene Tyla is eating Glo Slos, in another she’s having an Apple Munch Ice Lollie and in another Tyla is seen getting her braids done and also holds the hair extension for her hairdresser. Directed by Nabil, the video touches on both the Caribbean feel of the song and also touches on Tyla’s South African roots and the shoots of Hillbrow have been well executed.

Her fans across the world are clearly loving the music video and making sure the numbers showcase that. Tyla clearly shows no signs of slowing down, as she keeps winning, she scored four nominations for the upcoming Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards. Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best New Artist, Best International Act, and ‘Water’ is up for the Viewer’s Choice Award.