WATCH: Tyla fans travel far and wide to meet pop star at packed Mall of Africa

It was no surprise that the Mall of Africa was filled with eager “Tygers” who were waiting to see the Grammy award winning singer Tyla. The Johannesburg-born Tyla Laura Seethal arrived in South Africa on Saturday, just in time for the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards, where she won another award, Best International Act.

it was the first time that the 22-year-old has been in Mzansi since she won the inaugural Best African Music Performance award at the 2024 Grammys, she had to make time for her supporters that have been riding her journey with her. Of course meeting your favourite artist is a flex and many fans will do what they can just to place themselves in a position where they can meet their favourite, even if it’s just for a few seconds. Fans can’t contain their excitement after meeting Tyla. Picture: IOL/Oluthando Keteyi Her fans gathered in their numbers eagerly awaiting for her scheduled appearance after purchasing her merchandise, which ranged from vinyls, crop tops and caps.

One fan, Mayrigh Snyman, told IOL that he travelled two and a half hours from Mpumalanga just to see Tyla at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg. The devoted fan, shared his admiration for Tyla sharing that she has shown youth in the country that achieving even the wildest dream is possible. Friends Tershia, Danica, Xavier and Nikiesha were among the first to arrive at the pop-up shop and they skipped out on breakfast just to get to the mall by 9:30.

After getting their vinyls signed by Tyla they really couldn’t contain their excitement. “What the heck” were the first words they muttered and they did not regret the wait at all. Tyla is back to being on the road, with her leaving the country again, not long after the pop-up.