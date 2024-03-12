Ukrainian sensation Shadu explores her creativity on 'Digital Child' EP

Ukrainian singer Shadu is making a name for herself in her home country and abroad, with a huge following and music to match. She has repeatedly occupied top spots in the world charts, and at the beginning of March, she released four new tracks that have been combined into one mini-album ‘Digital Child’.

‘Digital Child’ is a look at the modern world through the prism of musical expression. Each track in the album reflects the emotions radiating from technology and the digital world. From exciting beats to deep synthesiser sounds, every moment of ‘Digital Child’ will take the listener to the atmosphere of the present. Ukrainian singer Shadu has released a new EP ‘Digital Child’ that is getting traction. Picture: Supplied “It’s important for me that everyone who listens to my music takes something from it. I have changed radically this season, and now each track is something not familiar and not forgettable, first of all for me.

“It is an inner story that is transferred into something deeper, larger. I will be glad if everyone becomes my story for a few minutes,” Shadu says. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHADU (@offi_shadu) Shadu has always been a creative person since she was a kid. “Using my head and not my heart was always hard for me. Everything that happens in my life, I let through me and my vibrations!

“A melody will come to me at any time, even if I am in the middle of a dream! Mostly I force myself to wake up and record the vocal sketch on a tape recorder. “For me, poetry and music are a way to express myself and my views. So the lyrics can be influenced by absolutely anything if I mean them! The writing of the lyrics is a lot longer than the writing of the melody. “For me it is crucial that it is not empty, I really care about conveying a clear idea, a message in the song! Recording a track in the studio can take anywhere from 40 minutes to several hours, and I sometimes re-write the song the next day until I get the exact result I need,” shares the singer about her creative process.