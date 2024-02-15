Mzansi reacts to actress Terry Pheto and her designer friend Thula Sindi being implicated in R5 million lotteries grant probe

The second phase of the investigation into corruption within the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) is 90% completed and new findings have been made. The investigation in its totality is worth approximately R1.4 billion, which the State and the NLC have allegedly lost due to corruption at the organisation.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry on Wednesday, to give an update on the investigation. One of the new findings is related to award-winning actress, Moiteri ‘Terry’ Pheto, unduly benefiting once again from the NLC grant funding. The NLC approved grant funding of R5 million to Zibisibix Non-Profit Company for a chicken farm in December 2018. After receiving the R5 million, money moved from the account and the following payments were made: pic.twitter.com/ECpl7VEAZl — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) February 14, 2024 The NLC approved grant funding of R5 million to Zibisibix Non-Profit Company for a chicken farm in December 2018.

According to the report, the farm was purchased for R850,000, and the SIU found that the former chairperson of the NLC board, Professor Alfred Nevhutanda signed the offer to purchase the farm in the Vaal area. After receiving the R5 million, money moved from the account and payments were made into Terry, her sister Dimakatso Pheto and her designer friend Thula Sindi’s accounts. Internet users have been reacting to the findings, and especially Terry being implicated once again, after her three-storey lavish house in Bryanston was auctioned last year.

The house was allegedly built with funds siphoned from the NLC. Award-winning actor, Presley Chweneyagae has also been implicated in the report, after the South African Youth Movement (SAYM) applied for grant funding on behalf of the Presley Chweneyagae Foundation. According to the report, the main purpose of the application was for the Take Back the Future Musical, Documentary and Poetry Arts programme. The NLC approved grant funding to the tune of R15 million.

Here are some of the reactions online: Tweeps are digging up the designer’s old tweets and applying it to the current situation. @NomfusiLengs said: “Thula Sindi and Terry Pheto laughing for 7 hours after successfully securing Lotto money”.

Thula Sindi and Terry Pheto laughing for 7 hours after successfully securing Lotto money https://t.co/07sV4WGiHY pic.twitter.com/YIv9gUJorw — Girry (@NomfusiLengs) February 14, 2024 Sindi’s tweet about hating corruption has also been used against him by X users. @AmuEmperor said: “Black people like Terry Pheto and Thula Sindi are my reason for saying just because someone is black, it doesn't mean they have your interests at heart.” Black people like Terry Pheto and Thula Sindi are my reason for saying just because someone is black, it doesn't mean they have your interests at heart. pic.twitter.com/at0sI4gcrl — 🇿🇦 Amu Emperor (@AmuEmperor) February 14, 2024 @Inenekazi1 said: “Yaz kodwa guys we must also steal and eat people's money like abo Terry Pheto and Thula Sindi before corruption is taken seriously and people are arrested. We need a plan fast fast.” Yaz kodwa guys we must also steal and eat people's money like abo Terry Pheto and Thula Sindi before corruption is taken seriously and people are arrested.

We need a plan fast fast. pic.twitter.com/sO6fHjeUI1 — Inenekazi 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🇿🇦🇿🇦🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@Inenekazi1) February 14, 2024 @Zeblon_ said: “The revelations about Terry Pheto and her sister, Dimakatso as well as Thula Sindi on Metro FM are very shocking.”