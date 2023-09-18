Princess Charlene arrives solo in South Africa for ‘Learn to Swim' charity event

Princess Charlene of Monaco was all smiles over the weekend as her foundation, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa (PCMFSA), hosted the inaugural Water Bike Challenge at Sun City. Among the celebrities competing in the South African version of the race was cricket star AB de Villiers, boxer Kevin Lerena, Olympic medallist Bridgitte Hartley, swimming star Ryk Neethling, model Lee-Ann Liebenberg, musician Jesse Clegg, actor Siv Ngesi, and DJ and model Roxy Louw.

Photos were shared from The Monaco Palace Instagram account of the fun-filled event, but someone who was noticeably absent was Prince Albert, along with the couple’s twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The 65-year-old royal spent the weekend at the opening of the exhibition “Pablo Picasso & Antiquity”, and then accompanied the children on a World Clean-up Day event around Monaco.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palais Princier de Monaco (@palaisprincierdemonaco) Princess Charlene spent most of her time overseeing festivities at Sun City by opening the Water Bike race.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palais Princier de Monaco (@palaisprincierdemonaco) The Water Bike Challenge featured mixed teams of professional athletes and amateurs competing on Schiller S1-C water bikes in a relay race. Most of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Lifesaving South Africa (LSA), one of PCMFSA’s long-standing partners, as well as a rhino conservation programme and endangered animal species.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palais Princier de Monaco (@palaisprincierdemonaco) The princess was pictured looking happy and relaxed, even sporting a Springbok jersey in support of our national team at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Charlene’s visit to SA comes as rumours once again start to swirl surrounding her marriage to Prince Albert.

Just last month, she deleted her official Instagram account amid reports that she had moved out of the royal palace. Tabloid reports out of France and Germany claimed Prince Albert and the former Olympic swimmer are no longer together but make rare public appearances to carry out their official royal duties. Coincidently, a fire broke out in the Cabanas kitchen at Sun City on Saturday afternoon.