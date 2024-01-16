Showmax drops prices as they aim to be No.1 streamer in Africa

Ten months after MultiChoice, Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky announced a joint streaming vision for Africa, the new Showmax is here, featuring a refreshed brand and a massive content line-up, all delivered on a new streaming platform. At the heart of the new offering is the world’s first standalone Premier League plan for mobile, with all 380 games offered live on Showmax Premier League for just R69 a month.

In addition, there are two more Showmax plans available to customers in 44 African countries: Showmax Entertainment on mobile for an unbelievable R39 a month at launch, as well as the Showmax Entertainment plan, where the monthly price falls from R99 to R89 per month. “There are currently just over 450 million smartphones in the hands of individuals across Africa … and more than 250 million avid football lovers on the continent,” said Marc Jury, CEO of Showmax.

Showmax Entertainment Mobile offered for just R39 a month at launch. Picture: Supplied “Showmax Premier League is a game-changing product that gives individuals a ticket to the football they love, wherever they are, on the device they always have with them, at a price that’s impossible not to love. “Africa is incredibly important to the Premier League and our clubs; 20 percent of TV audiences on any given matchday come from Africa,” said Richard Masters, Premier League CEO.

Alongside the Premier League, the new Showmax also opens the door to an entertainment universe spanning a wide range of stars and stories across multiple genres. New year, #NewShowmax. Streaming February. pic.twitter.com/bA9pQSvUci — Showmax South Africa (@ShowmaxOnline) January 15, 2024

Showmax will also continue to draw from the likes of Paramount, including ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ and ‘Halo’ S2 in February, and HBO, with new seasons of ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘The Last of Us’, ‘True Detective’, and ‘The White Lotus’ on the way. A little bit of something for the whole family for a lot less? All kinds of entertainment From R39pm? Count me in 🙌!!! #NewShowmax pic.twitter.com/MSH90xWm85 — Showmax South Africa (@ShowmaxOnline) January 15, 2024

In addition, DStv customers will continue to have the option of adding Showmax to their DStv bill each month and benefiting from significant discounts. Showmax will be announcing additional partnerships soon that will offer even more value to customers. The new Showmax app will become available in app stores from January 23 onward, as part of a staggered migration process across 44 markets.