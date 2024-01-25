WATCH: Bonko Khoza and Nqobile Khumalo take centre stage in ‘Red Ink’

The trailer for ‘Red Ink’ is finally out and the thriller is about to serve all kinds of chills. Based on Angela Makholwa-Moabelo’s best-selling debut novel, this is a partnership between Makholwa-Moabelo’s Britespark Films and Bomb Productions.

Known for delivering nothing but the best, Bomb productions has for the first time teamed up with Showmax, and for their project they have enlisted the cream of the crop when it comes to the acting industry. Lorcia Cooper Kumalo in ‘Red Ink’. Picture: Supplied

Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku in ‘Red Ink’. Picture: Supplied The all-star cast also includes Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku, the breakout star of Showmax’s latest hit, ‘Outlaws’, as well as SAFTA winners Bongile Mantsai and Jo-Anne Reyneke, not to mention Tsholofelo Maseko and Yonda Thomas.

Makholwa-Moabelo, who executive produced and co-wrote the Showmax Original is excited for viewers to see her book being brought to real life. Jo-Anne Reyneke in ‘Red Ink’. Picture: Supplied

The author has been involved in every step of the process of creating the thriller, from casting to wardrobe. “The fear from an author normally stems from having to let go of something that you have birthed and nurtured.

“Any book is a labour of love for a writer, so handing it over to somebody else to translate into a different medium will always be nerve-wrecking”. ‘Red Ink’ premiers February 12 with new episodes on Tuesdays.