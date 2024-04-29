Dineo Ranaka opens up about how radio makes her sick

Media personality Dineo Ranaka has opened up about how radio makes her sick.

In an interview with Nomalanga Shozi on BET’s Behind The Story, the much travelled former 5FM, YFM, Highveld Stereo, Metro and Kaya FM jock, said the root cause of her mental illness was radio.

“5FM I fell sick, YFM I fell sick, Metro FM I went to initiation school, Kaya FM I got depression,“ revealed Ranaka.

According to the TV presenter there is a level of turbulence she can take, however, as a strong woman there's a certain kind of abuse that her body can’t take as she claimed that radio is abusive to presenters.