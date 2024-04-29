Dineo Ranaka opens up about how radio makes her sick

By Cebolethu Shinga
Media personality Dineo Ranaka has opened up about how radio makes her sick.
In an interview with Nomalanga Shozi on BET’s Behind The Story, the much travelled former 5FM, YFM, Highveld Stereo, Metro and Kaya FM jock, said the root cause of her mental illness was radio.
“5FM I fell sick, YFM I fell sick, Metro FM I went to initiation school, Kaya FM I got depression,“ revealed Ranaka.
According to the TV presenter there is a level of turbulence she can take, however, as a strong woman there's a certain kind of abuse that her body can’t take as she claimed that radio is abusive to presenters.
“It’s a very abusive industry on the back end,” said Ranaka.
Ranaka was fired from Kaya FM as co-host of the breakfast show with Solomzi “Sol” Phenduka in July 2023 for being absent without leave.
She revealed that when Kaya FM fired her, she was already battling with depression.
“Radio makes me physically sick,” Ranaka said.
She also revealed that radio was never her first love, television production was. However, she has been doing radio because she is good at it and she also needed money to pay her bills.
IOL Lifestyle