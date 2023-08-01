Kat Sinivasan on his new role on e.tv's ‘House of Zwide’: ‘I wanted to be part of something big as my next move’

Musician, TV presenter and actor Katleho Sinivasan is the latest addition to the talented cast of ‘House of Zwide’. Sinivasan has come a long way since graduating from the National School of Arts, where he studied Classical Music and Dramatic Arts.

He’s most notable for becoming the South African host for the prestigious E! Entertainment Television show. This is not Sinivasan’s first rodeo; he appeared in acclaimed shows like 1Magic's ‘The River’, Showmax's ‘The Wife’, the sitcom ‘My Perfect Family’ and the drama series ‘Mutual Friends’. Sinivasan steps into the role of Zola, a character whose dynamic personality is bound to captivate audiences nationwide. Zola was first introduced as a former schoolmate of the show's lead, Nkosi (played by Wanda Zuma).

“I’m really excited to be a part of ‘House of Zwide’,” he told IOL Entertainment. “It being a fashion show immediately spoke to me. It is also one of the top five most watched shows in the country and I definitely wanted to be a part of something big as my next move.” After spending some time overseas studying film and carving a successful career as a commercial director, Zola is now back in South Africa and his first stop was at his good friend Nkosi’s wedding.

Sinivasan noted that there is nothing similar between him and his character but it has been a fun-learning experience unearthing Zola. ‘House of Zwide’ fans can expect a whirlwind of drama, emotions and unexpected twists as Zola's arrival brings new dynamics to the show's narrative. Sinivasan was first called for the character during Covid and at first he wasn't too sure about the character but fast forward to now, it speaks volumes to him.

“This character felt like now it would be a challenge for me. Although I want to show my acting skills, I want to be challenged while doing that. “It’s an incredible experience, I’m learning every day and getting better with each scene that I do. I’m excited for everyone to see my growth.” As the series unfolds, viewers will witness Zola's heart-pounding chemistry with the character Zanele, played by Londeka Mchunu, promising an enthralling on-screen romance that will leave audiences begging for more.