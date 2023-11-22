Moja Love confirms death of ‘Fake Gobela’ presenter Gogo Mathambo

TV channel Moja Love has confirmed the death of one of their screen talent’s Sthembele Gaju, popularly known as Gogo Mathambo, the presenter of ‘Fake Gobela’. In a statement shared on Moja Love’s social media platforms, they confirmed Gaju died on Tuesday morning after a short illness.

“His death comes as a huge loss to the channel as he was talented and passionate about making a difference in the community,” read the statement. The presenter fought a courageous battle in exposing fake gobelas and the injustices taking place. “Gogo Mathambo displayed a courageous spirit in exposing fake sangomas and gobelas and the injustices happening in that space.

“The channel sends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. His contribution will be hugely missed,” they added. PRESS STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/fBVPYOqKVu — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) November 21, 2023

While the posts were filled with many who shared their heartfelt condolences, others used the moment to share their views on Moja Love’s situation with their former talent Xolani Khumalo who was let go by the channel earlier this month. “The channel will not be commenting on any matters relating to Mr Khumalo at this stage and wishes him everything of the best in his future endeavours”, read the statement issued by Siyaya TV Channels spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete in a statement. The decision comes after the presenter and his crew in July landed in hot water after an interrogation led to a man’s death.