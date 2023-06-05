The Mseleku family was first introduced to Mzansi viewers in 2017 and since then their story has captivated audiences. Now audiences will be getting to know them even better with the introduction of ‘Izingane zeS’thembu’ which will feature renowned polygamist Musa Mseleku’s five older children.

Mzansi Magic viewers are about to get a fresh and relatable look inside the lives of the Mseleku children, as the siblings share their struggles and triumphs of working towards defining themselves on the reality show. Mpumelelo is eager to carry on his father's polygamous legacy. However, he struggles to reconcile his youthful nature with his duty as a son. Mpumelelo intends to have seven wives starting with his current two girlfriends: Vuyo, his child's mother, who struggles with his interest in other women; and Tirelo, who is fine with Mpumelelo dating other women.

But Mpumelelo takes advantage of Tirelo’s openness to control his whereabouts and romantic relationships. Alongside Mpumelelo are his siblings Mpilo, Abongwe, Sne and Lwandle. "‘Izingane zeS’thembu’ answers many of the viewers' questions and curiosity about the Mseleku children that might have arisen while watching the highly successful and intriguing ‘Uthando neS’thembu’.