The Mseleku family was first introduced to Mzansi viewers in 2017 and since then their story has captivated audiences.
Now audiences will be getting to know them even better with the introduction of ‘Izingane zeS’thembu’ which will feature renowned polygamist Musa Mseleku’s five older children.
Mzansi Magic viewers are about to get a fresh and relatable look inside the lives of the Mseleku children, as the siblings share their struggles and triumphs of working towards defining themselves on the reality show.
Mpumelelo is eager to carry on his father's polygamous legacy. However, he struggles to reconcile his youthful nature with his duty as a son.
Mpumelelo intends to have seven wives starting with his current two girlfriends: Vuyo, his child's mother, who struggles with his interest in other women; and Tirelo, who is fine with Mpumelelo dating other women.
But Mpumelelo takes advantage of Tirelo’s openness to control his whereabouts and romantic relationships.
Alongside Mpumelelo are his siblings Mpilo, Abongwe, Sne and Lwandle.
"‘Izingane zeS’thembu’ answers many of the viewers' questions and curiosity about the Mseleku children that might have arisen while watching the highly successful and intriguing ‘Uthando neS’thembu’.
Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said:“This show is an honest and unfiltered look at their lives as they try to find their place in the world. We are sure that audiences will once again be captivated by the Mseleku children and how they are evolving.”
The 13 episodes of ‘Izingane zeS’thembu’ are produced by Milk and Honey TV, the same production company behind “Ezomshado”, the popular talk show hosted by Musa Mseleku's wives, MaCele and MaKhumalo.
News of the Mseleku’s bagging another show has elicited mixed reaction from the public with some viewers not being open to another show about them, while others are eager to see what more the Mseleku children have to offer.
“Izingane zeS’thembu” premieres on June 27 at 8pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.
